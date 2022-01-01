Kentucky Crypto Club
Welcome to the first official University of Kentucky Crypto Club. We can't wait to have you be apart of our team!
MEETING IS AT GATTON COLLEGE OF BUSINESS/ Not STUDENT CENTER
There was a typo on the original flyers
