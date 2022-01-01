Cultivate Music Studio

We are a music lessons studio offering piano, voice and guitar lessons. We serve students at our downtown McKinney studio, our west McKinney location inside Brookhaven Church and online. We believe music can change the world and those who make it! We opened in a single room in the back of a coffee shop in June 2019 with 12 guitar students. We now serve over 150 students every week and have 15 teachers across our locations. We love helping people discover and develop the gift of music that God has placed inside them!