Cynthia Gompers, PMD+ 100 Club

Cynthia & her husband David have experienced their journey with the JP+ Company for 32 years, allowing them to enjoy their JP+ Newburyport, MA dream home and their holiday Bermuda home. Cynthia is grateful for their Health, Purpose, Emotional Revenue, Financial Security, and the Fun that has come from a Business Rich in Friendships, while inspiring others to take responsibility for their Health and Family’s Financial Security. Most of all, she is grateful to be an inspiration for others to follow… and she invites you all to stand beside her.