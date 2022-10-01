DACA-IE Workshops
We are very excited to partner up with @PEOC, @sbcscinc , @ic4ij, @mifamiliavota, @carecen_la, & @centroinmigrante to continue to provide FREE immigration services for DACA initial applications!! Special Shout out to, Francisca one of the IEIYC youth committee members, for creating this beautiful flyer design!
Prescreening for Initial DACA Application:
If you are in need of knowing if you qualify for DACA please, use this link to do so.
Find local non-profit or low-cost legal support
This our partner's, PEOC, link to lookup local non-profit or low-cost legal support. You can also go to this link: bit.ly/Legal-Ayuda
Immigration Advocates Network Legal Directory
Use the options to search for FREE or low cost immigration legal services providers by state, county, or detention facility.
Proof of DACA document checklist
This DACA application checklist is only meant as a guide and not as the final word on your qualification as an applicant.