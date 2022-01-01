Dana Michelle Norris

Primal Alchemy Bio for Michelle Michelle is a former corporate warrior, trained chef and multi-potentialite whose own health issues and battles with traditional medical doctrine inspired her to upend the way the world tackles health, wellness and prosperity. She soon became one of Paleo’s most outspoken evangelists, then co-founded and is now CEO of Paleo f(x)™, the largest Paleo event in the world. She is also the co-author of Primal Uprising, and co-founder of Primal Alchemy, both utilizing the 7 Pillars of Health to optimize health, expand consciousness and reclaim our freedom. She’s a passionate speaker, motivator and guiding light to those seeking deliverance from a broken healthcare system and disabled economic system. Having left the corporate grind far behind, she is now a serial entrepreneur in the health and wellness space, and a tireless firebrand for advancing the Primal Alchemy & Primal Uprising movements to empower human sovereignty through healing & integrating our traumatic wounding. Surviving the death of her 22 year old daughter, Michelle knows what it’s like to fight back from devastating loss. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, she used tragedy as impetus for her to “put up or shut up”, and follow through with her vision of leaving the economic status quo behind, and becoming a self-made entrepreneur. All this, at the pit of the housing market crash of 2008. Her belief, you can always find beauty among the ashes. Having been called to Ayahuasca in 2014, Michelle now has over 100+ ceremonies worth of experience with the medicine and almost a decade's experience with many other master plant teachers. And she sees the unlimited potential for marrying the ancient Peruvian sacrament and other master teachers with soulful entrepreneurship. She’s witnessed the “emptiness” resonating, even within the most successful entrepreneurs. Those who should be the most joyous, and yet somehow are not. What’s lacking, she believes, is a true connection between one’s calling and their heartfelt contribution to the world. A void that will be navigated in the Primal Alchemy mastermind series. But Ayahuasca and other plant teachers will not “fix” anyone. The transformational magic lay in the expert integration process that takes place between the plant medicine retreats. The weaving of spiritual practice -- like dedicated meditation practices-- are integral to the unfolding process. And no one is better able to help guide that process like Michelle.