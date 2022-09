krona

hey! if you clicked on here, I just wanted to ask you all a favor and please don’t use my deadname (Sandra). I’ll only allow it if it comes from my parents since they’re h0m0ph0b1c. But everything about this topic is clear right? alright let’s move on and talk abt me for once! My pronouns are they/them! I’m nonbinary:D uhm i guess that’s all, I’m sorry that’s all I know about myself heh. (if I ever get questions I’ll answer them here! <333