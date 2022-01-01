Daniel Briz

For as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated by stories, whether they be told through movies, books, or video games. Storytelling is the pillar that joins society together. It not only serves as entertainment, but also has the potential to teach valuable life lessons and ideals that can be carried over into the real world. From the beginning of time, mankind has utilized storytelling to inspire those around them to face obstacles head on, just like the heroes in our favorite stories, thus bridging the gap between fantasy and reality. Ever since elementary school, I knew that I wanted to add my own stories to the collection of stories that continue to inspire.