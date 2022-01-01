Dart Wars Franchising

Dart Wars is a safe and fun indoor Nerf battle facility hosting parties, events and free play for kids ages 5 and up. With multiple arenas and party rooms, we welcome groups, families and individuals to engage in foam dart battles. Our trained referees monitor wars, assist during the party portion of events and help to keep our facility clean - making us a premier family fun destination. Since inception, Dart Wars has garnered awards in categories such as “Best Family Fun Center”, “Best Place for a Birthday Party”, “Best Day Trip” and “Teen Hangout” in Colorado. Dart Wars leadership has been recognized Nationally as a top Veteran Owned Business in 2020 and 2021. With over 20 years of experience in Special Operations with the US Military, I launched the Dart Wars brand in March of 2019. I began with a clear vision in mind – establish a strong corporate culture, set up solid operational processes and systems to build the brand in our home market of Colorado Springs. Since opening, we have thrived in spite of the unprecedented times brought about by the global pandemic. We have been diligent developing a winning team while we perfected our systems and processes. Today, with a second flagship location under development and our first franchisee opening in Fountain, Colorado in 2022, we are ready to grow the brand with other committed, local owners through franchising. Today’s parents are busier than ever and are continuously searching for parties and entertainment for their children. If you are interested in joining an emerging brand that caters to today’s parents and can also provide corporate team building, a Dart Wars franchise may be right for you. We are looking for passionate owners who would like to bring this unique offering to their local community. We will be contacting you within 48 hours to explain more about our opportunity and how you can own your own Dart Wars franchise. Thank you for your interest in the Dart Wars brand, Dylan Newman CEO, DW Franchise LLC