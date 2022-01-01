DeAndre Perryman

DeAndre Perryman From the urban streets of East Saint Louis, Illinois, DeAndre Perryman discovered his talent and ran with it. Whether it was singing, acting, writing, directing, producing, etc., he was fluent. "I dont know where I get all this energy from, but I like it," says Perryman in his 2005 interview on season 4 of the hit FOX TV show, American Idol. Perryman went from being the just the Artist to becoming the CEO of Sounz Gud Entertainment and DSTLOU Publishing. To learn more, visit www.soungudent.com