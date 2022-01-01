Deborah Galligan Douglas Elliman

ABOUT DEBORAH: Deborah’s years of experience in strategic marketing and branding, combined with service in the luxury hospitality sector have made Deborah a real estate professional who brings great value to her clients. Her collaborative spirit and hard-working competitive edge add depth to The Wendy Lee Team. Deborah's breadth of real estate knowledge includes Manhattan and the boroughs as well as Long Island end to end. She began her real estate career with Douglas Elliman in the Locust Valley office on Long Island before moving back to Manhattan where she proudly works for Elliman's Manhattan office at 1995 Broadway. She understands how overwhelming the home buying and selling process can be and that the perfect real estate transaction requires an agent who is trustworthy, detail oriented, organized, creative, patient and personable. In preparing a client's home to sell, Deborah can transform any space into something special and desirable to proudly put on the market. She also loves the thrill of the hunt in tirelessly working with her buyers to find their perfect home while managing client expectations. Having joyfully raised three sons on Long Island, all Division 1 athletes, she understands demands for excellence, team work, time management and tireless enthusiasm. Deborah's joy in giving to others is evident with her volunteer work at Bethany House on Long Island, "Whatever and whomever I give my time to, I need to feel passionate and committed." Not only is Deborah a natural leader who possesses engaging communication skills, she understands nervous first-time buyers, as well as clients deeply seasoned in real estate experiences. Deborah is someone you can entrust to handle your real estate needs with professionalism, resourcefulness, drive and a caring heart.