DEEDOTOH

Well where do I start? I first fell in love with music going to house party’s that one of my aunties use to throw when I younger I’m thinking I was around 8 yrs old I am 29 so you do the math! So I always had i ear and a passion for it just never had a chance to express it myself but as I got old and going through a ruff childhood music was always like my escape away from things but as I got old I started to take a interest into actually recording music I believe I was around 15 when I recorded my first song with a few of my old neighborhood friends that’s the beginning the rest I’m still making history!!! I am A Rap Artist Outta of Casa Grande Arizona Please Like, Share And Follow my Music & All of my social media outlets Please and Thanks to all my Fans And Love Ones!!! Dee Dot Oh