Deidre Sully

Greetings! I'm Deidre Sully, an experienced Public Health professional with over 15 years in the field. I have achieved success in partnership building, community outreach, and influencing public policy. Public Health has been a passion of mine since before I completed undergrad. Doing my part to ensure that the voices of people in underserved communities are heard in this arena is important to me. Taking action that is purposeful allows for more people to make informed decisions about their health. I am always striving to cultivate my brand as a public health professional and I can help those who are coming behind me by serving as a model for them.