Boss Lady DeneQuia

DeneQuia is a singer/songwriter, entrepreneur & actress who started singing at 4 yrs. old in her family church in Hollywood, Fla. Since then, she has opened for numerous big named artists. DeneQuia's sound is as unique as her name and her drive is unmatched! DeneQuia is the founder of R&B sweets by Boss Lady DeneQuia a snack line she brought to life in 2020.