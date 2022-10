Denise Williams

Denise is a certified coach, speaker, and trainer. Denise is CEO of THRIVE Enterprises, author and certified member of the John Maxwell Team. Denise has overcome many challenges that would have taken most people out, which enables her to inspire others to succeed by overcoming challenges, embracing strengths and unlocking their potential to THRIVE. Whether in the marketplace or church, she inspires and motivates those she comes in contact with to live a more fullled life by sharing proven principles with passion and strength. Today Denise continues to see her painful past transformed into power and watch her life become the fruition of a little girl’s dreams that her woman's hands never let out of their grasp. Denise enjoys reading, creating, writing, thought-provoking conversation and see others thrive. Denise is the mother of one beautiful daughter.