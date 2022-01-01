Jon Smith

Hello everybody, my name is Jon Smith. I was born and raised in Atlanta, Ga. Growing up I thought about and wanting to be a lot of things in life while in middle/high school. From a police officer, lawyer, firefighter, to then went to college for media & film. Up until not to long ago just last year finding my passion which is modeling and acting. I love taking pictures, being in front of the camera, and fashion. In 2021 I had my first styled shoot and published in a magazine. All to say, this is just the beginning.