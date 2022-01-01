Derby City Press

DERBY CITY PRESS, is owned and operated by Tony and Crystal Helms in Louisville Kentucky. We are in the truest since of the word family owned and operated. What started out as a hobby quickly turned into a full time business in 2015. Starting with a hobby vinyl cutter in our basement making T Shirts the business changed the day one of our friends gifted us a commercial size vinyl plotter and asked us to make a large sign. The rest is history! Soon we expanded into sublimation, which allowed us to do full color process on about just about anything, License plates, name tags, patches, personal gifts the list go’s on and on, The sky really is the limit with sublimation. We soon outgrew our basement and moved into our current brick and mortar location in Valley Station KY. BUT WHY STOP THERE, We could already print on about anything, but we soon had people asking us if we could engrave items. Sooooo Laser engraving it was!!! We now offer just about every type of garment decorating, cut vinyl and digitally printed signage of all kinds, engraving on almost all substrates and a large array of awards and gifts. We service large corporations as well as local girl scout troops. NO JOB is to big or small. We stay true to our humble roots and treat every customer like we would want to be treated. We can put ANYTHING on something!