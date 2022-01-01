Derek A. Kobel

Have you had a denied claim? Have you been underpaid? Do you have to file an insurance claim due to fire, water, wind, or storm damage? As a former Pinellas County Firefighter/Paramedic and Navy Veteran, I have always been in the business of helping others. I also work as a Public Insurance Adjuster, where I can be hired to handle an insurance claim on behalf of the policyholder, not insurance company. Most people don't know they have the option to hire their own adjuster, a public adjuster. As your local public adjuster, I will assist you in your financial recovery and help return you to a level of normalcy.