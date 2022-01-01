Izzy <3
I’m just a person who needs to work on their own issues but wouldn’t hesitate to jump and help everyone else in need
The Castiel Project
This is the Trevor Project, this provides support and suicide prevention for the LGBTQIA+ youth
Dean Winchester is Love
National Alliance on Mental Illness ( NAMI ). provides help for those who are suffering from a mental illness
The Sam Winchester Project
For Together We Rise. Provides grocery, housing and utility resources to displaced college foster youth affected by campus closures due to the Global Pandemic