Destiny Bound Inc

Destiny Bound Inc. is a non-profit organization working to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low income parents and caregivers creating an upward trajectory for everyone in the household. We believe everyone can reach their fullest potential and destiny. Destiny Bound Inc. makes contributions to the entire family; babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents and caregivers. The more we invest in everyone the greater impact it has as a whole. We want to see everyone excel and reach their Destiny and Purpose in life.