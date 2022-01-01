Devyn Penney
Devyn Penney is a certified, international life & intimacy coach, podcast host and author. Her mission has been, and always will be, to increase the amount of love in the world by helping people love themselves first. "I am simply a guide to those who would like to connect to their soul, in order to connect to the world around them".
Book a Life Coaching Session
book a free consultation, a weekly development call or a confidence or intimacy coaching session and change your life.
“Mastering the Art of Internal Intimacy”
a 10-day guide to knowing yourself, loving who you are & living from the inside out.
Highest Self Meditation
I’ve created this custom, guided meditation in order to help you ‘meet’ your highest self.
Affirmation Albums
the secret to overriding negative thought patterns, raising your vibration & living better
Real Talk, Girl Talk with Devyn
Life & Intimacy coach, Devyn Penney brings you real advice, shares real experiences, speaks real honestly, and has real talk.