Dania Gomez LMT
Welcome to my site! I'm a mobile Licenced Massage Therapist located in Orlando, FL. I offer professional custom designed massage, catered to meeting your specific health and wellness goals. If you're looking for a rewarding session at home or corporate/event, contact us for your well deserved and much needed "me-time".
What to Expect at Your Massage Session
Learn what you can expect from your massage and massage therapist.
*First time clients, please CALL to book your session. *A referral is needed.
*1 hr minimum session required. If out-call location is further than the included travel time, an additional charge may incur.