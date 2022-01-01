diasporants

Tochukwu Awachie AKA Tochi is an artist and scholar who is intent on cultivating abundance in all aspects of life. Their work prioritizes wellness, which they pursue through creativity, psychology, and spirituality. Tochukwu’s art carries Black bodies, culture, and philosophy into realms of imagination and sensitivity. Believing that Blackness is dynamic and indomitable, they strive to create representations that remind those who have forgotten and teach those who are unaware. Tochukwu insists that the mind and spirit eat the same food and need the same medicine, and they hope that their work nourishes you in some way. Their projects are archived on Instagram @diasporants and @black.b.rad.