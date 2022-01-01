David Barcia

Hey Everyone My Name is David Barcia Chief Training Executive From Miami FL I studied NASM CPT and Sports medicine. I wanted to put in hard work for my body and mind so I decided to start an exercise and health plan for myself I always enjoy the outside and fitness work outs or any work out period but with lots of energy and fun. As a Young kid I had always had very strong body physique and Even through ups and downs losing weight and body fat quitting was not option although was still quite difficult I was able to achieve it. Hard work does pays off. Since gaining fat was not an option, I focused on shredding the weight and stay building muscle. ​ I educated Myself in the art of lifting and dietary nutrition. I recognized that I have a gift helping people achieve their goals with hard work and dedication and guidance to perfect the art of lifting. ​