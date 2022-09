Different Twist Pretzel Co

Unlike any other pretzel you have had before! Our sweet dough pretzels have a light but crispy crust with fluffy interior. One bite will have you saying “yummm”. Baked to perfection and dipped in our all vegetable butter dip, they are available in four flavors. Our original which is plain salted, cinnamon sugar coated, baked with almond crunch coating or topped with garlic and grated parmesan cheese