Myofunctional Resources
Recommendations for MyoFunctional Therapy via Dionne Dias, SLP.
ASHA: Orofacial Myofunctional Disorders
"Orofacial myofunctional disorders (OMDs) are patterns involving oral and orofacial musculature that interfere with normal growth, development, or function of orofacial structures, or call attention to themselves (Mason, n.d.A). OMDs can be found in children, adolescents, and adults."
Oral Development and Pathology
"The mouth is integral in the development of feeding, the initiation of digestion, and for speech and socialization. Signs of systemic disease and nutritional deficiencies often manifest in the mouth, and poor oral health can exacerbate many systemic conditions."
Parent Education: Learning the Facial Muscles
Learn more about the function of muscles of the facial complex.