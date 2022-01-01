Dionne Shaver Makeup Artist

Dionne Shaver is a lover of all things beauty. She has built her brand on the foundation of passion,integrity and education. Becoming well versed in multiple techniques and training. She believes that continuing education is viable to the expansion of her brand. Dionne is a Makeup Artist and certified/licensed Permanent Makeup Technician. She loves to make each client feel beautiful and secure in the desired look achieved. Dionne believes beauty begins from within and can be accentuated outwardly