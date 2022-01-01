DJ CHEPS

DJ Cheps is a 15+yr veteran in the Los Angeles DJ scene known for engaging his audience, both through his eclectic selection and his microphone skills. Well-versed in corporate events, his client list includes ACCO Engineer, Chick-fil-A, Secret Sesh, Yaamava Casino, LA Galaxy, LA Live, VBFC, Wisdome LA & Celebrities Like Steve Nash, Lexi Lalas, Lonzo Ball & Brothers, Arianny Celeste & others… Also sharing the stage with Artists including DJ QUIK, Sugar Free, Mack 10, KRS-1, The Luniz, The Alcoholics, Cheech & Chong, Demrick, Roddy Rich, Wiz Khalifa, Designer and many more.