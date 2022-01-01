DJ Chris OntheMix

Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, DJ Chris OntheMix (or DJ ChrisOTM for short) is a New York City native. He has always had an affinity for the arts…most notably, music. A child of Jamaican parents, DJ ChrisOTM grew up listening to the likes of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Dennis Brown, Alton Ellis, Sugar Minott and Gregory Isaacs, amongst many others. His love for music eventually spilled over to pop, rock, classical, soul and, of course, HIP-HOP. Today, DJ ChrisOTM is using music to advance the Kingdom.