DJ HOTDAM

Minneapolis, Minnesota Style: Turntablist HIP-HOP, R&B, Rap, Trap, Top 40/100, Dancehall, House and Dubstep. With over 20 years of DJing and Turntablist experience. My services include a wide range of styles and genres of music to meet a large audience. From hip Hop to R&B top 40 hits and old school. I am the official DJ for scratch marks and spitflame.com, I was privileged to open up for Grammy award winning Digable Planets at the world-famous First Ave nightclub in Minneapolis. I have also had the opportunity to DJ for Janet Jackson and Kevin Garrett in Toronto Canada. I am currently working as a Las Vegas nightclub DJ as well as DJ instructor for guitar Center. My mission is to provide the best DJ experience possible for your special event, weather it is birthday, wedding anniversary or corporate event. I pay close attention to the details of my clients needs. My ultimate goal is to make every occasion memorable.