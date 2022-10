DJ Savage

My name is DJ Savage, formally known as Freud Francois Jr. I am a young aspiring DJ located in the Central Florida area. I’ve curated events such as weddings, baby showers, birthday parties, nightclub events, pageants, corporate events, showcases, and many more all over the state of Florida. For inquiries, you can reach me via email at [email protected] #BookSavage #BookSavage #BookSavage