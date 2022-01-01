Dj Shynee's Avatar

Dj Shynee

Hey Everyone. My name is Dj Shynee a.k.a. Bedroom Dj’s. I created a show a few years back for home based Dj’s who are as talented if more so than the big EDM Names to shine. I love everything about our culture and that Four on the Floor beat. I’m a Dj, Host, Promoter & Trance Lover since 98’. Click my links to find out more. We have fun playlists, videos, sets and more! Welcome To The Bedroom!

