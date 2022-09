Darren Haynes

Bay Area artist living in the Midwest. Family over everything! DMH Entertainment/Guerilla Money Entertainment Darren Martel Haynes, known as stage name D-Boss D.M.H, is a hip hop/rap artist, entertainer, beat maker, and songwriter born and raised in the Bay Area California. Bringing a unique sound making D-Boss D.M.H so different with a diverse style of flow from Hip-Hop to trap.