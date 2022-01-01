Follow me on my socials for more music!
Add to Contacts
Dominic Vega YouTube
Most my music and live DJ sets are here
Dominic Vega Instagram
I am mostly on this app
Dominic Vega Twitter
I tweet before a new song,remix,live DJ sets
Dominic Vega FaceBook
Dominic Vega Tik Tok
Best and funny moments and DJ shorts
Dominic Vega Snapchat
I will accept my friends but you can still follow me
Dominic Vega Spinnin' Records
Vote for my songs to be on the official spinnin records page
Dominic Vega SoundCloud
My music is here
Dominic Vega Twitch
Posting live DJ sets
Dominic Vega YouTube Music
All my music is here
Dominic Vega Instagram UFC
This is my Instagram for MMA
Get your own Flowpage
Help Center
Report Phishing
Privacy Request
Privacy Policy
Notice at Collection
Terms of Service
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Contact Flowpage