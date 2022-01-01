DON FWAY

We are fortunate enough to enjoy many freedoms, but the one that mean the most to us is freedom to express. With this freedom we are able to capture the true essence of life. Living without true boundaries. Being able to creatively express ourselves through clothing is one of our many passions. Our goal is to inspire the youth to change the nation. With the youth you have a hunger untapped, and raw desire to truly stand out in a world filled with limitless potential. If we can create something that move someone in the direction toward their personal success; then we as a brand have fulfilled a lifelong goal.