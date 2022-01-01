Donna Weaver

Your Trusted Real Estate Advisor! “No two transactions are ever the same and each client has different goals, wants, desires and needs. I strive to protect my clients’ interests and housing investment choices by maximizing purchasing power; minimizing risks; and negotiating from a position of strength. I understand that buying and or selling a home is one of the most important, and biggest investments, you may make in your lifetime. I honor my client’s position, the trust they put in me and strive to give 101% to prove my value as both your partner and REALTOR." With over 12 years in the Real Estate Industry Donna has received numerous awards and recognition. Some of these include: Runner up for Best REALTOR®, Best of Howard County, 2020 SRES® - Seniors Real Estate Specialist® Designation Maryland REALTOR® Leadership Academy Graduate Maryland REALTOR® Care Award Recipient Past President and Founding Member of HCAR Cares - A charitable (501c3) organization that provides the Community with opportunities to raise Awareness, and to Reach, Enrich and Support those in need. Past President and Lifetime Member of The Howard County Million Dollar Club. Howard County Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors - 2012-2018 SRS - Seller Representative Specialist Community Service Award, Howard County Association of REALTORS® (2020) and Maryland REALTORS® (2015) Endorsed by the National Association of REALTORS®, Commitment to Excellence In addition to her extensive real estate achievements and activities, Donna enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends, volunteering, spending time in nature, traveling and photography.