Door Fourteen

Door Fourteen is a Cleveland, Ohio based social enterprise that provides an opportunity where individuals of all ages and group of individuals with different abilities are encouraged to develop their full potential through services such as life skills, financial literacy, and job preparation. However, Door Fourteen’s main service line is selling apparels online through our e-commerce platform. Door Fourteen is a privately owned and managed business that believes in the passionate pursuit of excellence and success with uncompromising services. Our goal(s) are to help individuals achieve and improve on their overall quality of life to lead a movement inspiring both personal and community efforts in change and growth. We are committed to delivering a holistic approach that helps individuals aim for impact and achieve it.