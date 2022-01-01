Dr. Elizabeth Holland, DVM, CVA
Owner of Adel Veterinary Clinic since 2015. When I'm not growing my business, you can find me outside, being active in my community, and enjoying time with my family. My clinic was voted "Favorite Veterinarian" in 2020 & 2021, & I myself was awarded "Veterinarian of the Year" by the IVMA in 2021. I've worked very hard to build my business of "First class medicine, small town charm." With the core values of P - ositivity E - mpathy T - eamwork I pride myself in having a positive work culture, a great team, continuing education, remaining open to new ideas, Fear Free Certified, & Feline Friendly practice.
