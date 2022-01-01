Dragon Triiibe
Creation. Energy. Inspiration. Consciousness. Love. Alchemy. These are the key ingredients used to form Dragon Triiibe. Unifying the masses with the goal of changing the current perception of "cool". Raising the vibration through Music, they will soothe the savage beast inside and teach it to dance and play. Referred to as "God-Hop", Dragon Triiibe will take on you a journey through the Aether.
The first place we touched down. Experience our Origin Story...
Passion of the Kings
A journey through the Ancient Future. Come vibe with us and learn about your Royalty.