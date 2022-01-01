Dr. Nicholas Ruben Scheidt

Dr. Nicholas Ruben Scheidt is a licensed psychologist in private practice in Miami Beach, FL. Dr. Scheidt has extensive training working with individuals, couples and groups providing psychotherapy and psychological testing. Dr. Scheidt has 7+ years experience across a variety of settings including private practice, teaching, research, disability evaluations, court competency evaluations, neuropsychological evaluations, community mental health, and university counseling and psychological services. Dr. Scheidt holds a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from Albizu University, whose program is accredited by the American Psychological Association. Dr. Scheidt completed his doctoral internship in clinical psychology at Florida International University's Counseling and Psychological Services Center, which is accredited by the American Psychological Association, The Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers, and The International Association of Counseling Services. Dr. Scheidt was awarded his bachelor's degree in both Spanish and Latin-American Studies from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He earned his master’s degree in psychology from Albizu University in Miami, FL. Dr. Scheidt has published various works in the field including his doctoral project "Positive Attitudes Learning and Support Program." This work is an internet based intervention to promote wellness for the GLBT community. Moreover, Dr. Scheidt served for a year as a weekly columnist for the FIU Newspaper "The Beacon" where he authored a psychology advice column entitled "Ask Nick". Furthermore, Dr. Scheidt was featured in a cover story for the magazine GradPsych for his expertise in time management. Dr. Scheidt has repeatedly been featured on CNN as a an expert on depression and anxiety.