Dr. Tadzia Dennis
Dr. Tadzia Dennis is the owner and consultant of Taz & Co Consulting. She has earned five degrees in her educational career, including AA in General Studies, BS in Hotel/ Restaurant Management, M.Ed. in Career and Technical Education, an M.Ed. in Educational Leadership, and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration. She has over 20 years of higher education experience in student affairs, leadership management, academic affairs, and was awarded Faculty of the Year in 2016. Dr. T. is extremely passionate about her students and higher education doing all she can to support them and help them succeed in their educational journey. She is also passionate about helping women achieve their peace in their passion. She is an empathetic guide to "Life Changing" breakthroughs!
Affirmations for a Woman.. Journal: Centennial Ed.
The Centennial Edition of Affirmations for a Woman on a Mission Journal is designed to encourage, uplift, and elevate your thinking as you step forward into your power, purpose, and destiny.
Affirmations for a Woman on a Mission Journal
This power packed journal will help you regain and stay focused on your journey as a woman on a mission!