Dskillz Harris (of DBL : DownByLaw)

Dskillz Harris (a.k.a. SkillzMega) is a 25-year old MC/Ghostwriter/Producer from Baltimore, MD. He is the founder and leader of the DBL (DownByLaw) Collective that has members in MD & NY.He is also heavily involved with Avant Garde Music Co. He has battled for KsharkTV and is closely affiliated with Snottyman, Snick Foley, and Supreme Allah Magnetic. His verbal skills have been proven through multiple rap battle victories and has garnered co-signs from Vaughan Mason (R.I.P.) and DjMarkthe45King.