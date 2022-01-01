ebikebliss
We're Chris & Dina, from myunbucketlist.com, and we're crazy about our family, traveling and of course, ebikes! When we aren't traveling to some far off land, you can find us out and about on our @Super73 electric bikes. Finding new adventure and places to explore, all without paying a single penny for gas. We love travel, photography, delicious food, and awesome adventures from around the world and now exploring on our ebikes!
Full face Brain Bucket aka "Helmet"
This full face modular helmet is great for full face protection when riding and fits the camera mounts and vlogging rigs perfectly!!
Leatherman Multi Tool Bracelet
This handy bracelet not only looks really cool, but it's incredibly functional, and I use it practically everyday!
Buff balaclava - face cover
This is perfect for covering your face or helmet hair, and can be worn many different ways! With many different colors a & styles, we loves ours, and have been using them for years!!
Rear view mirror
This handy little mirror is solid and stays in place even in bumpy conditions & swivels 360 for any angle!
Awesome Phone Mount
This tuff little phone mount is very sturdy and has never dropped my phone! It has a screw tightener for very secure hold!!
Bike Bell
While we use our horn for the street. This awesome little bell is great when riding on trails or near crowds!
Foldylock
This awesome little lock mounts right on your bike & is much stronger than it looks! Check it out!!
Hiplok
Does just what it sounds like, this is a Gold secure rated lock that you can wear around your waist... very cool & convenient!!
GoPro El Grande
This 38" extension pole is sure to get all your shots, & long enough to almost make it feel like your camera is a drone flying next to you! It's Great!!