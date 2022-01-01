Ebonie Gipson | Business Builder & Coach

After spending over 15 years in Retail Management & Leadership Development, I walked away to show others how to build their businesses and pursue my passion of helping my community. As an agency, we’ve worked with celebrities, municipalities, organizations, everyday entrepreneurs. My agency specializes in Branding, Marketing & Strategic Planning. We create proven six figure strategies. Our work has been acknowledged across North America and most recently recognized by Facebook Headquarters as one of the leaders and speakers for the 2019 Communities Summit. Let’s Build!