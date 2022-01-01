Ed Martinez, Realtor

The most important thing when choosing a real estate professional is to find someone you can trust. I have a history of success and integrity in real estate that you can depend on. I am an experienced negotiator with expert knowledge of the local market. You can count on me to always work with your interests in mind and to represent you and your wishes to the best of my ability. . Our specialties include Home Sellers, Listing Agent, Golf Course to Gulf Front, Distressed Properties, Investors, Bank Owned properties, Condos, Town Houses, First Time Home Buyers, Move-up Buyers, Relocating Specialist, Foreclosed Homes, Distressed Sellers, Short Sales Specialists & Pre-foreclosures, Foreign Buyers and Probate, and Estate Home Sales.