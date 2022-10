Edra Veterinary

EDRA - LSWR Group is a multinational group focused on evolving the professional knowledge in both medical and legal communities, dreaming of new solutions for the future of healthcare. ❤️Edra is about a new idea to deliver value in healthcare. 👷🏼‍♂️ Over 600 skilled professionals. 🌎Operates via its offices in 8 countries. 📚Markets its products and solution in 65 countries around the world.