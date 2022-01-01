Eisha
I AM reliable, resourceful, respected and reasonable. I AIM to build relationships with trusted products and viable business opportunities. I BELIEVE that all things are possible to those who put action behind faith. I WILL provide you with expertise knowledge and the best customer service you have ever experienced. I humbly request the opportunity to serve you through business. You won’t regret it.
The Urban Avon Lady
Private group. Learn about products. Win free products. Get samples. Makeup tutorials. Get to know me, and decide if I can be your Avon lady.
The Urban Jewelry Lady
Please believe, it’s still a whole lotta good in the hood. Join me for weekly live shows, wall drops, and new releases of the best accessories PERIOD. All for $5. Paparazzi accessories are lead and nickel free. Always fashionable. Always fabulous. And always Five dollars. Fall in love with a new statement piece, or step out of your comfort zone and try the hottest trends of the season.
Stay INFORMED
Exclusive deals. Pop up shops. Self employed opportunities. Live broadcasts.
Open Now
•
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
One stop shop
Browse products offered by small, minority, and women owned businesses. Fuel the economy by shopping with small business owners.
Avon, More Than A Beauty Company
Shop Avon’s top rated beauty products online. Explore Avon’s site full of your favorite products, including cosmetics, skin care, jewelry and fragrances.
Live better. Be healthy. Have fun!
Revolutionary products including, Iaso Original tea and NutraBurst. Customers feel healthier with detox, vitamins,and weight management products. Life Changers have unlimited income potential.
The Urban Jewelry Lady
Add some sparkle to your life. Accessories for men and women. Feed your five dollar habit.