Elina Harrison

Elina Harrison (Licensed as Styliani Archontaki) is an experienced real estate professional working in New York City and New Jersey. After a successful career in sports management in Greece, she moved to the United States in 2006 as a partner in health and fitness clubs for 12 years. She is excited to bring her extensive sales and negotiation experience to her real estate career. She earned a degree in sports management in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, and speaks five languages. Beyond real estate, some of her interests include sports, fitness, fashion, and travel. Elina brings her warm demeanor and sense of humor to everyone she meets.