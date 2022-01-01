Emani's Boutique

"Be loyal to the Royal within you!"-Emani​ Emani’s Boutique is a Los Angeles based company that was established in 2018. The company sells high-quality hair such as Malaysian, Brazilian and 100% Virgin Hair. The texture of our hair has an extremely luxurious feel and is slick and shiny. Our hair is cuticle aligned, so it is no tangling, no shedding, and can be easily bleached and dyed any color you want. This brand was created to inspire anyone to pursue their dreams and never give up. Emani - To believe with all our heart in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders and the righteousness and victory of our struggle. Email: [email protected]