Endless Mike and the Beagle Club
“A singer/songwriter with a very loud punk rock band,” Endless Mike and the Beagle Club is the main creative outlet for singer/songwriter Mike Miller. Together with his friends, he has released one EP and four full-length albums, as well as a B-sides collection and several online EPs and singles. Mr. Miller is a social worker in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he lives with his wife, Laura, and their two kids.
Without Police by It’s Going Down dot Org
Police abolition information - Full free pdf from Itsgoingdown.org
SAMHSA National Helpline
National helpline that connects callers to local mental health and substance abuse services