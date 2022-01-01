Erika Berwanger
Nice to meet you! Take a look around using the links below to learn more about who I am and some of my work in prior roles and my passions for diversity and inclusion outside of work!
Resume
Highlighted Work
Alliance of Technology and Women - Southwest
View website and graphics I designed as Marketing Chair on Board of Directors for Arizona 501 (c)(3) dedicated to advancing women in technology.
Cultivate Diversity & inclusion ERG Blog
Early in my career, I had the privilege to co-found an employee resource group called Cultivate in 2019 at Fortune 500 Onsemi dedicated to multi-generational collaboration. You can read more in this blog authored by myself as co-chair and manager of the Onsemi global blog program.
Mercedes Benz EQ Formula E ON Semiconductor Blog
As the Social Media Manager and member of the PR team for Fortune 500 Onsemi I had the pleasure of working on the Mercedes Benz EQ Formula E and ON Semiconductor sponsorship and partnership as a supplier. Read more about it in this blog ghost-written by myself.